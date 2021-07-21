Matt Barnes’ Olympics 2020 blog: Events begin and more athletes are diagnosed with COVID-19

TOKYO (WCMH) — Happy Wednesday from Tokyo! It’s actually Thursday morning as I write this, as it has been a long day of work here, but it’s all been worth it as we try and cover these unique Games the best we can.

Today was full of news. Everything from another U.S. athlete contracting COVID and having to drop out (beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb) to the naming of the U.S. flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony. Those flag bearers by the way are baseball player Eddy Alvarez, who also won a silver medal in speedskating at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, and basketball player Sue Bird. She is a 4-time gold medalist, so her resume speaks for itself.

Just moments after she was announced, I was able to do a virtual one-on-one interview with her and it was clear how much this honor means to her. She was won nearly every accolade or championship there is to win but to be given this honor and for it be selected by her peers, it’s pretty overwhelming. She is a very worthy selection.

Today, we began out live shots for the Nexstar NBC stations. So for me, that means doing live shots for not just NBC4, but also stations in Dayton, Norfolk, Springfield, MA, Wilkes-Barre, PA, and Clarksburg, WV. It’s great hearing from so many stations and being able to share my experience all across the country. All in all, a solid day as we collected more great interview sound and even got a chance to watch some actual Olympic competition.

Team USA softball beat Italy 2-1, but the U.S. women’s soccer team lost 3-0 to Sweden. A tough loss for sure, but they can still win the gold medal. Need to bounce back from that beatdown though.

Getting close to lighting that flame finally. Still no word on who will light the flame during the Opening Ceremony. My money is one Hideki Matsuyama or Naomi Osaka. We shall see.

Until tomorrow, be well and hope you’ll watch me live on NBC4 Today at 5am and 6am!