Matt Barnes’ Olympics 2020 blog: Birthday recap, and much more

TOKYO (WCMH) — I would say I’m sorry I missed a few days, but honestly, the fact that my brain even works right now is impressive. I’ll try to get back on the horse and get these back to daily!

Well, this has been a wild ride. Since the last time I posted on Sunday (sorry about that), I’ve celebrated my 35th birthday, went to the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to watch swimming, Simone Biles dropped out of two events to address her mental health, and I survived a typhoon! Well, the last one may be a stretch as it barely grazed us here in Tokyo, but I’ll count it.

First off, it was a magical birthday. Waking up in Tokyo on my birthday is pretty surreal. Even more so when you know you’re covering the Olympics, which in my opinion, is the greatest sporting event in the world. Being able to go the Aquatics Centre was a nice present, too. I had the opportunity to see Team USA win gold in the men’s 4×100 free relay, with a stellar anchor leg by Ohio’s own Zach Apple. And I was able to chat with Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong, who narrowly missed out on the final in his first Olympic experience. The day ended with an interview with the first female gold medalist for Team USA, Lee Kiefer (born in Cleveland!) and a pic with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. So yeah, solid birthday.

Tuesday was supposed to be an easy day. As usual, swimming was the highlight of our morning here and then at night, we’d get to watch the great Simone Biles and the rest of Team USA win gold in the team final of women’s gymnastics. As you know, that was not to be. Biles pulling out of the competition, citing her mental health, and Team USA winning silver.

For the three of us doing the live reporting at that time, it meant breaking the story as soon as possible. You hate to spoil Olympic results, but this was huge news that couldn’t be held back. And so we did, and I think we excelled in our coverage.

The next day, we gathered more expert takes on the Simone Biles decision. We talked with a mental toughness coach and the former head coach of two-time Olympian Gabby Douglas. We heard from her teammates Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum. And we broke the news again when it came down that would skip the individual All-Around Final. Another day, another night with little sleep.

And then tonight, we moved to other big stories in the Games. That included swimming, the heat, COVID, and Suni Lee. The 18-year-old with a chance to win gold to keep the tradition of all-around gold medals alive for Team USA and she gets it done. Just amazing stuff.

I’ve loved every second of covering this event. Even during a pandemic and without the normal revelry and celebration that comes with it. Because for as much as I want to complain, I’m covering history here. I’m documenting an event like no other. And I’m getting to be around some of the greatest athletes of my generation. We always think those are the NFL players and NBA players, but I would argue it’s these athletes from a host of sports who dedicate themselves to their craft for this once in every four-year event to be at their best. Oh, and did I mention they aren’t getting paid millions of dollars to do it?

That is what makes the Olympics great. That is what makes the Olympics special. I can’t wait to see what happens next.