Matt Barnes’ Olympics 2020 blog: After COVID-19 quarantine, finally getting out to explore Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan (WCMH) — The word of today: freedom! Yes, that’s right. After 14 days of a soft quarantine, our Nexstar Olympic team of reporters has been cleared to move about the country! It’s a very freeing feeling, if even to just have the ability to use public transportation. And trust me, that will save us a lot of time going to and from places. Not to mention the ability to eat at a local restaurant, bring you videos from some of the cool sites in this amazing city, and just get a feel for the culture and vibe in Tokyo. So yes, today was a good day just for that fact.

We took advantage of our newfound freedom and visited the Tsukiji Fish Market. It’s a little overwhelming, as there are a ton of little shops and restaurants and not much room to walk, but we managed to find a place that gave us a table somewhat secluded from others (Tokyo reported a record 4,000+ positive COVID cases today) and had a delicious meal. Don’t ask me what the name was though. I forgot to take a picture to remember.

As far as the Games go, another stellar day for USA Swimming. Two more gold medals and from familiar names in Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky. Ledecky is done here in Tokyo and she dropped by our media hotel for interviews and couldn’t be any more delightful. I can’t wait to root for her in Paris 2024 and hopefully also Los Angeles 2028.

Locally, we have a lot of Buckeyes in action this weekend. Sunday here in Japan, current Buckeyes Henry and Jack Leverett will participate in the 25m rapid fire pistol competition. Former Buckeye Alec Yoder will compete in the pommel horse event final. And former Buckeye Christina Clemons will compete in the 100m hurdles semifinals.

So a lot to look forward to both as far as competitions and in my travels around this city. Looking forward to exploring more of it and seeing some more success from our local athletes.

Thanks for reading and checking in!