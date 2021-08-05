Matt Barnes’ Olympics 2020 blog: A day filled with silver and gold for Ohio Olympians

TOKYO (WCMH) — I’m not sure there has ever been a better day for Ohio Olympians in recent history. In a span of about seven hours, four Ohioans won a gold or silver medal. That’s impressive stuff.

The first one came from Joe Kovacs in the shot put. Joe lives in the Columbus area with his wife and coach Ashley, who is the Ohio State throwing coach. She has done amazing work with her student-athletes but her best work may be with Joe, where she not only coaches, but cooks and motivates him to get to moments like this.

Joe went on to win a silver medal while also throwing maybe the best series of throws he’s ever done before.

I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know both in the last year and I couldn’t be happier for them.

Also getting a medal, Katie Nageotte, who took home the gold medal in the pole vault. Katie was always a medal contender but to win the gold in the fashion she did was a welcome surprise. The Cleveland native was competing in her first Olympics.

Cincinnati boxer Duke Ragan walked away with a silver medal after a closely contested bout in his gold medal match. Duke lost on the cards of 3 of 5 judges. He’s fought through a lot of adversity recently so for him to cap off these games with a medal is a big deal.

Also medaling was wrestler David Taylor, who scored the winning takedown in the last 20 seconds to snag the gold medal. Taylor is from St. Paris.

It’s been a whirlwind experience for me but I am excited to see what’s to come in the last 3 days of the games, Hope you are too!