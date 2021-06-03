Local gymnast ready for biggest month of his life

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The month of June is big for the best gymnasts in America. First up, the U.S. Championships from June 3-6 in Fort Worth, TX. And then, three weeks later, the U.S. Olympic Trials in St. Louis MO.

Trevor Howard is a Columbus native and will be one of the gymnasts hoping to see a childhood dream of making Team USA come true.

“After 25-plus years of training for this final goal or dream of the Olympics and then being postponed last year, it’s nice that they’re actually happening and we’re able to finally get to the final steps for it, so a lot of emotions are bubbling up,” said Howard.



For as long as Howard can remember, he’s been preparing for this moment. The DeSales and Penn State graduate could be just weeks away from being named an Olympian. But the road has not been easy. He’s had to deal with injuries, the Olympic postponement, and this past February, he contracted COVID.

“It was not fun. It was brutal,” said Howard. “I had every symptom from smell and taste to chills and bone aches, so it went a lot longer and getting back took a minute because of testing and EKGs. But we’re on the upward trend now and we’re done and we’re looking well.”



And that is what matters most. Peaking at the right time. The key for every Olympic hopeful. And Howard is confident he is doing just that.

“Right now, it’s just mainly endurance,” said Howard. “I know I could do the routines and the skills but it’s just a matter of putting it all together for two days. So that’s my main focus right now is to go 6 for 6, two days in a row.”

“In order to be able to go to Trials, you have to do well at U.S. Championships. So that’s why it’s so imperative and important to do well in this competition so that you can go to the next stage, where U.S. Trials selects the team for Tokyo.”

The U.S. Championships begin Thursday, June 3 for the men and resume on Saturday. The women, which includes Simone Bile,s will compete on Friday and Sunday. You can watch coverage of the U.S. Championships on Sunday on NBC4.