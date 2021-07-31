Gold Medal Gymnastics: Explaining the balance beam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An elemental part of a women’s gymnastics routine is combining elements. It happens so often viewers may not even notice all the combinations, but every one of those has a purpose.

Whether it’s fulfilling a requirement, or combining challenging skills to add bonus to the difficulty score, there is a calculated strategy to all routines.

For example, on balance beam each gymnast is required to have a leap and/or jump combination. They are also required to put together a leap or jump with a flipping skill, so many gymnasts take something they already have to do and get some difficulty out of it.

It’s difficult to execute because gymnasts cannot have a pause, wobble or fall between skills. If that happens, the gymnast gets a deduction, doesn’t get the bonus and fails to meet the combination requirement.

If a mistake is not made, judges look at at each skill attempted. If one skill isn’t performed at top execution, the gymnast is not awarded combination bonus points.

