Former Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder wins silver medal

TOKYO (WCMH) — Former Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder won silver medal in the 97 kg weight class after falling to Russia’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev 6-3.

Saturday’s gold medal match marked the third-ever clash between Snyder and Sadulaev — widely considered the top two pound-for-pound wrestlers in the world.

Sadulaev scored the first six points of the match putting Snyder in a hole he couldn’t come out of in the final minutes of the match.

Snyder, 25, beat Sadulaev at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships to win the title, but the Woodbine, Maryland native lost to the Russina Tank in the final match of worlds in 2018.

Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to ever win gold after winning in 2016 at the Rio Olympics.

During his time training at Ohio State, Snyder, won two world titles and three national championships. But Snyder decided to leave Columbus in 2019 to start training at Penn State — the Buckeyes’ wrestling rival.

The Nittany Lions have won nine of the last 10 national championships, including three over the Buckeyes. Snyder decided the move to State College was what he needed to get better after failing to win the World Wrestling Championships in 2018 and 2019.

“I needed to go to the place that was the absolute best in regards to training partners, coaches and we felt like that was the Nittany Lions wrestling club and I believe it was the right decision,” Snyder said in July.

Despite the loss, Snyder will return to the U.S. with his second-career medal and will undoubtedly resume training soon to get ready for the next World Wrestling Championships where he might once again face his Russian foe.