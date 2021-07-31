Former Ohio State hurdler Christina Clemons gets her shot at Olympic glory

TOKYO (WCMH) — When former Buckeye hurdler Christina Clemons qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, she wasn’t surprised.

“I wanted to make this video before I race today,” said Clemons who made a video saying she would make the team. “I’ll be racing in the Olympic Trials semis and finals. It’s so dear to me. It’s so big to me and I’m making this team. I’m on the team. I just have to go and compete today.”

Hours after recording the video, Clemons qualified in the 100 meter hurdles — fulfilling all the promise she had when she was a two-time NCAA champion and 10-time Big Ten champion at The Ohio State University.

But injuries plagued her since graduating from OSU in 2012 and at times she thought she may never get another chance.

“I just made this video for myself, just to say, without crying: Congratulations. You finally did it and I’m so proud of you. I’m so proud of you,” she said.

On Friday morning in Japan, Clemons finished second in her heat to advance to the 100 meter hurdles semifinals, which take place Sunday at 6:45 a.m. EST.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 31: Christina Clemons of Team United States reacts after competing in round one of the Women’s 100m hurdles heats on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

With one race down in Tokyo, and hopefully two more to go, Clemons is keeping her faith and family first.

“It’s amazing because I’m able to take that into every race you know with them on my mind and on my heart, it’s extremely important because it’s not just about me,” she said. “For that reason, I’m able to go harder.”

If Clemons is able to advance again, the 100 meter hurdles will air Sunday on NBC4 at 10:50 p.m.