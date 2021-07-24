Former Buckeye Alec Yoder advances to pommel horse final at Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (WCMH) — United States men’s gymnast and former Buckeye Alec Yoder advanced to the pommel horse final round after scoring a 15.200 during his qualification routine on Saturday at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Yoder, who was the highest-placing U.S. qualifier in fourth place, will compete for a medal in pommel horse on Aug. 1.

The United States men’s gymnastics team advanced to the team final where Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak will compete in all six events.

Here’s a complete list of USA men’s gymnasts who will compete for a medal:

Pommel Horse: Alec Yoder

Floor Exercise: Yul Moldauer

Parallel Bars: Sam Mikulak

All-Around: Sam Mikulak and Brody Malone

Horizontal Bar: Brody Malone



