Central Ohio’s only 2020 medalist returns home

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 05: Silver medalist Joe Kovacs of Team United States holds up his medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men’s Shot Put on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The only central Ohio resident to earn a medal in the Tokyo Olympics brought that medal home Saturday morning.

Shot putter Joe Kovacs and his wife and coach Ashley arrived Saturday after a long trip home from Tokyo.

Joe won the silver medal in the shot put for the second straight Olympics.

Ashley coaches the throwers at Ohio State University, so she and Joe live here full-time. Joe’s originally from Nazareth, Pa., but said he’s adopted Columbus as home for several reasons.

“I moved to Columbus and I really fell in love with it,” Joe Kovacs said. “It’s a city of strength, you know? From Westside Barbell, the powerlifters here, Rogue Fitness with all the equipment, there’s so much strength in this community and being a shotputter, it couldn’t be a better place to be at. It’s really amazing, there’s so many resources here, there’s so much support, I thank everyone from the community. It really means a lot and it really helped me in the games”

Joe’s track season is not finished. He has several meets remaining but said he owes his wife a nice vacation to celebrate first.