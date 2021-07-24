Bryson DeChambeau pulled from Olympics for positive COVID-19 test

Japan 2020

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for the Olympics and will miss the Tokyo Games. He’ll be replaced by Patrick Reed.

DeChambeau, last year’s U.S. Open champion, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He said he was “deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.”

Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The the first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is now the only two-time Olympian in the sport, which was reintroduced to the program in 2016.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Columbus fraternity holds food drive in memory of Lewis’ ‘good trouble'

Columbus Police investigating after viral video shows officer, suspect in fight

Alec Yoder, more Ohio athletes compete on Day 1 of 2020 Olympics

Evening Weather Forecast 07-24-2021

Balford Square Shooting Death

Four shot in Short North

More Local News