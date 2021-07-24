Alec Yoder, more Ohio athletes compete on Day 1 of 2020 Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (WCMH) — Alec Yoder, Team USA’s individual competitor specializing in the pommel horse, scored a huge 15.200 during men’s qualification, including an 8.800 execution score.

He was named to the men’s gymnastics squad as a specialist and he showed why that was a good decision. Alec with a great routine, which qualified him for the pommel horse final on Aug. 1 when he will compete for gold.

In the boxing ring, Cleveland’s Tiger Johnson, continuing the great run of boxers from northeast Ohio, wins by split decision to move to the Round of 16 in the welterweight division.

And then in the featherweight division, Cincinnati’s Duke Ragan wins by split decision. He’s expecting more dominance when he fights next.

And the U.S. Women’s soccer team bounced back in a big way, winning 5-1. The first goal was scored by Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle.

Sunday in Tokyo, OSU swimmer Hunter Armstrong takes to the pool as well as Trenton, Ohio native Zach Apple. And our former OSU fencers representing Canada hit the strip.

Great start so far. Can’t wait to see what happens on Day 2 in Tokyo.

— Matt Barnes