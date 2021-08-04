Age is just a number: Team USA’s teenage Olympic athletes bringing home the gold

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — When it comes to the medal count in Tokyo, Team USA is doing pretty well.

And judging by the ages of some of our medal winners, the future is looking golden. Age is nothing but a number: That’s the message from the teens of Team USA, who are bringing home quite a bit of gold.

Athing Mu is taking home gold, one of the most recent Team USA teens to cruise to victory.

At just 19 years old, Mu set a national record of 1:55.21 for women’s 800m.

She says seeing so many teenagers earn medals is awesome.

“We’re still here to compete, we have dreams in our mind, we have goals in our mind. We’re going to do whatever we can no matter our age because it’s definitely possible,” Mu said.

Suni Lee captured the world’s attention after winning gold in the individual all-around gymnastics competition.

The 18-year-old Minnesota native made history as the first Hmong American woman to be named to the US Olympic team.

“I’m super proud of myself and it’s honestly something that didn’t ever think that I’d be able to say that I represent Team USA and the Hmong community,” Lee said.

Lydia Jacoby clinched gold in the pool, winning the 100-meter breaststroke.

The 17-year-old is the first Alaskan to swim in the Olympics.

“It means so much, it’s huge. This has been a dream of mine my whole life,” Jacoby said.

Anastasija Zolotic brought home gold in the 57kg taekwondo competition.

The Florida native is the first American to win in the sport since 2004.

She’s 18 years old and has always dreamed of competing at the Olympics.

“Just because you’re young doesn’t mean you can’t do it. It’s pretty unbelievable…it just shows, anything’s possible,” Zolotic said.

An Olympic medal is an accomplishment at any age — especially one under the age of 20.