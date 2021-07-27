A complete look at when every Ohio Olympian will compete

TOKYO, JAPAN – JUNE 03: The Olympic Rings are displayed by the Odaiba Marine Park Olympic venue on June 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has stated that she is 100 percent certain that the Olympics will go ahead despite widespread public opposition as Japan grapples with a fourth wave of coronavirus. The Japanese organising committee also announced yesterday that around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers originally scheduled to help at the Games have withdrawn as concern continues to surround the country’s ability to hold a huge sporting event amid a global pandemic. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

TOKYO, Japan (WCMH) — The Olympic Games continue on NBC4 and while some athletes are already done, most are still competing or waiting to begin.

Below is a complete list of when every Ohio Olympian will compete and what event they’re competing in:

Gymnastics

Alec Yoder (Ohio State grad): Pommel Horse finals (Aug. 1).

Misha Koudinov (Ohio State grad): Finished 52nd in men’s artistic individual all-around.

Swimming

Hunter Armstrong (Ohio State junior, Dover native): Finished 9th in 100m backstroke semifinals.

Zach Apple (Trenton, Ohio native): 100m freestyle semifinals. (July 27). Won gold medal in 4×100 men’s freestyle relay.

Emily Armstrong (Ohio State grad): Synchronized swimming (Aug. 6).

Ruslan Gaziev (Ohio State senior): 4×100 men’s freestyle relay. Canada finished 4th.

Matthew Abeysinghe (Ohio State grad): 100m freestyle. Finished 8th in Heat 4 of opening round.

Wrestling

Kyle Snyder (Ohio State grad): 213-pound weight class. (Aug. 6-7). 2016 Gold medalist.

David Taylor (St. Paris, Ohio native): 189-pound weight class. (Aug. 4-5).

Amar Dhesi (Ohio State grad): 275-pound weight class (Aug. 5-6).

Track and Field

Joe Kovacs (trains in Columbus): Shot put qualifier (Aug. 3).

Annette Echikunwoke (Pickerington, Ohio native): Hammer Throw qualifier (July 31).

Adelaide Aquilla (Ohio State grad): Shot put qualifier (July 30).

Anavia Battle (Ohio State grad): 200-meter dash Round 1 (Aug. 1).

Christina Clemons (Ohio State grad): 100-meter hurdles Round 1 (July 31).

Maggie Barrie (Columbus native, Ohio State grad): 100-meter dash Round 1 (July 29).

Eric Harrison (Ohio State grad): 4×100 relay team Round 1 (Aug. 4).

Clayton Murphy (New Paris, Ohio native): 800-meter dash (July 30).

Katie Nageotte (Cleveland native): Pole Vaulting qualifier (Aug. 2).

Reggie Jagers (Cleveland native): Discus throw qualifier (July 29).

Michael Holloway (Columbus native): United States Track and Field head coach.

Fencing

Lee Kiefer (Cleveland native): Won Gold Medal.

Diego Cervantes (Ohio State junior): Lost in Round of 32.

Marc-Antoine Blais Bélanger (Ohio State grad): Lost in Round of 64.

Eleanor Harvey (Ohio State grad): Lost in Round of 16.

Boxing

Tiger Johnson (Cleveland native): Welterweight Division quarterfinals. (July 30).

Duke Ragan (Linn, Ohio native). Featherweight Division Round of 16. (July 27).

Oshae Jones (Toledo native): Welterweight Division quarterfinals. (July 30).

Soccer

Rose Lavelle (Cincinnati native): United States Women’s National Team quarterfinals (July 30).

Nichelle Prince (Ohio State grad): Canadian Women’s National Team quarterfinals (July 30).

Rowing

Aina Cid Centelles (Ohio State grad): women’s coxless pair semifinals (July 27).

Ilse Paulis (Ohio State grad): women’s lightweight double sculls semifinals (July 27).

Alessandra Montesano (Ohio State senior): women’s quadruple sculls finals (July 27).

Maria Kyridou (Incoming Ohio State freshman): women’s coxless pair semifinals (July 27).

Anneta Kyridou (Incoming Ohio State freshman): women’s singles sculls semifinals (July 27).

Elodie Ravera (Ohio State grad): women’s doubles sculls finals (July 27).

Pistol

Henry Leverett (Ohio State sophomore): Stage 1 (July 31).

Jackson Leverett (Ohio State sophomore): Stage 1 (July 31).

Archery

Jacob Wukie (Massillon, Ohio native): Individual Round of 32 (July 29). USA lost in quarterfinals.

BMX

Nick Bruce (Youngstown native): Freestyle Park (July 30).

Rugby

Carlin Isles (Massillon, Ohio native): United States lost in quarterfinals to Great Britain.

Golf

Corey Conners (Kent State grad): Canadian individual Round 1 (July 28).

Mackenzie Hughes (Kent State grad): Canadian individual Round 1 (July 28).

Volleyball