A complete look at when every Ohio Olympian will compete

TOKYO, Japan (WCMH) — The Olympic Games continue on NBC4 and while some athletes are already done, most are still competing or waiting to begin.
Below is a complete list of when every Ohio Olympian will compete and what event they’re competing in:
Gymnastics
- Alec Yoder (Ohio State grad): Pommel Horse finals (Aug. 1).
- Misha Koudinov (Ohio State grad): Finished 52nd in men’s artistic individual all-around.
Swimming
- Hunter Armstrong (Ohio State junior, Dover native): Finished 9th in 100m backstroke semifinals.
- Zach Apple (Trenton, Ohio native): 100m freestyle semifinals. (July 27). Won gold medal in 4×100 men’s freestyle relay.
- Emily Armstrong (Ohio State grad): Synchronized swimming (Aug. 6).
- Ruslan Gaziev (Ohio State senior): 4×100 men’s freestyle relay. Canada finished 4th.
- Matthew Abeysinghe (Ohio State grad): 100m freestyle. Finished 8th in Heat 4 of opening round.
Wrestling
- Kyle Snyder (Ohio State grad): 213-pound weight class. (Aug. 6-7). 2016 Gold medalist.
- David Taylor (St. Paris, Ohio native): 189-pound weight class. (Aug. 4-5).
- Amar Dhesi (Ohio State grad): 275-pound weight class (Aug. 5-6).
Track and Field
- Joe Kovacs (trains in Columbus): Shot put qualifier (Aug. 3).
- Annette Echikunwoke (Pickerington, Ohio native): Hammer Throw qualifier (July 31).
- Adelaide Aquilla (Ohio State grad): Shot put qualifier (July 30).
- Anavia Battle (Ohio State grad): 200-meter dash Round 1 (Aug. 1).
- Christina Clemons (Ohio State grad): 100-meter hurdles Round 1 (July 31).
- Maggie Barrie (Columbus native, Ohio State grad): 100-meter dash Round 1 (July 29).
- Eric Harrison (Ohio State grad): 4×100 relay team Round 1 (Aug. 4).
- Clayton Murphy (New Paris, Ohio native): 800-meter dash (July 30).
- Katie Nageotte (Cleveland native): Pole Vaulting qualifier (Aug. 2).
- Reggie Jagers (Cleveland native): Discus throw qualifier (July 29).
- Michael Holloway (Columbus native): United States Track and Field head coach.
Fencing
- Lee Kiefer (Cleveland native): Won Gold Medal.
- Diego Cervantes (Ohio State junior): Lost in Round of 32.
- Marc-Antoine Blais Bélanger (Ohio State grad): Lost in Round of 64.
- Eleanor Harvey (Ohio State grad): Lost in Round of 16.
Boxing
- Tiger Johnson (Cleveland native): Welterweight Division quarterfinals. (July 30).
- Duke Ragan (Linn, Ohio native). Featherweight Division Round of 16. (July 27).
- Oshae Jones (Toledo native): Welterweight Division quarterfinals. (July 30).
Soccer
- Rose Lavelle (Cincinnati native): United States Women’s National Team quarterfinals (July 30).
- Nichelle Prince (Ohio State grad): Canadian Women’s National Team quarterfinals (July 30).
Rowing
- Aina Cid Centelles (Ohio State grad): women’s coxless pair semifinals (July 27).
- Ilse Paulis (Ohio State grad): women’s lightweight double sculls semifinals (July 27).
- Alessandra Montesano (Ohio State senior): women’s quadruple sculls finals (July 27).
- Maria Kyridou (Incoming Ohio State freshman): women’s coxless pair semifinals (July 27).
- Anneta Kyridou (Incoming Ohio State freshman): women’s singles sculls semifinals (July 27).
- Elodie Ravera (Ohio State grad): women’s doubles sculls finals (July 27).
Pistol
- Henry Leverett (Ohio State sophomore): Stage 1 (July 31).
- Jackson Leverett (Ohio State sophomore): Stage 1 (July 31).
Archery
- Jacob Wukie (Massillon, Ohio native): Individual Round of 32 (July 29). USA lost in quarterfinals.
BMX
- Nick Bruce (Youngstown native): Freestyle Park (July 30).
Rugby
- Carlin Isles (Massillon, Ohio native): United States lost in quarterfinals to Great Britain.
Golf
- Corey Conners (Kent State grad): Canadian individual Round 1 (July 28).
- Mackenzie Hughes (Kent State grad): Canadian individual Round 1 (July 28).
Volleyball
- Maxwell Holt (Cincinnati native): United States men’s volleyball Pool Play (July 27-29).
- Jordan Thompson (University of Cincinnati grad): United States women’s volleyball Pool Play (July 27-29).