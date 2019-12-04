Japan 2020

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
Trial of Quentin Smith
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
CMA Awards
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Apps
Top Stories
#HumpDAYiY whimsical wine decor
Top Stories
New drugs show rare promise against advanced breast cancer
University of Phoenix agrees to cancel $141 million in student debt
Frozen breakfast burritos recalled for possible plastic contamination
District apologizes for assignment comparing value of slaves
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Columbus weather forecast: Cold day and even colder wind
Top Stories
Colder mid-week temps ahead of a warmer weekend
Top Stories
Winter temperatures make a comeback in central Ohio
Winter temps to make a return behind cold front
Why bridges and overpasses get slick first
Rainy today, weather roller coaster this week
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
Tickets for OSU vs. Clemson in 2019 Fiesta Bowl are sold out
Top Stories
Blue Jackets snap skid, end Capitals’ winning streak at six
OSU’s Fields, Young snag Heisman Trophy finalist spots, join Burrow, Hurts
OSU’s Chase Young wins Nagurski Trophy, named top defensive player
Brian White resigns as Hilliard Davidson Football Head Coach
Local 4 You
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
Double Your Donation Day
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Home for the Holidays
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
To Toss or Recycle This Holiday Season
Top Stories
Everyone Can Appreciate the Gift of Beauty and Self Care
Top Stories
New Approach to ACL Injuries
Storage Solutions for Any Space
Share the Love with Subaru and Rescued Ohio
Sculpt Your Abs Without Doing One Single Crunch
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Donate Now
Donate Now
Double Your Donation Day on NBC4 and help end hunger in Central Ohio
Japan 2020
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
Russia faces next wave of punishment in endless doping saga
US, refugee Olympic teams more prominent in Tokyo parade
More Japan 2020 Headlines
Draws take place for Olympic basketball qualifying tourneys
76ers’ Brett Brown to coach Australia at Tokyo Olympics
WADA panel recommends neutral status for Russia at Olympics
IOC’s Bach asked to intervene in Tokyo Olympic labor dispute
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics
US baseball’s prospects struggle to reach Olympics
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Matt Barnes
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Today's Central OH Forecast
Columbus weather forecast: Cold day and even colder wind
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Culture of cover-up: Decades of sexual abuse at Ohio State
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa