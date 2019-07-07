CRIME OF THE WEEK: Police still searching for answers for the murder of Ernesto Merida Argueta

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are still searching for the person responsible for the death of Ernesto Merida Argueta.

One year ago, Columbus Police responded to a report of a shooting at 307 S. Oakley Ave at 11:28pm. Officers and medics then found Argueta with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Mount Carmel West, but at 11:45pm he was declared deceased.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest or indictment, please call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to the website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. There is no Caller ID and all tips given are anonymous.

For more information on Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, go to www.stopcrime.org.