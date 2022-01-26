COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s Congressional leaders are pushing for new funding for more semiconductor manufacturing in America.

Last summer, the U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan CHIPS Act, which would provide more than $50 billion in funding for semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing in America.

After the announcement of the new Intel plant in New Albany, Ohio, lawmakers are renewing their call for the House to pass the act as well.

On Wednesday, Democrats unveiled their version of the bill, but it’s unclear if some of the Democratic additions to the Senate bill will get Republican support.

“We need to put workers at the center of our economy and our government,” said U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. “The CHIPS Act helps us do that because it’s going to mean more manufacturing.”

“It’s bipartisan and I feel good about that, but we just need to get it done and make sure we can get it moving and get this deal done,” said U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson.

Brown said passage of the CHIPS Act will allow Intel’s investment in Ohio to get “much bigger much faster.”