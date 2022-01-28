COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A week ago, Gov. Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger announced a $20 billion plan to manufacture computer chips in Ohio.

On Friday, the state development department is expected to say exactly what Ohio agreed to in order to land the project.

Intel said the state beat out 40 others as it ramps up computer chip manufacturing in the United States. The plant, on land in Jersey Township that will be annexed into New Albany, is expected to create at least 20,000 jobs.

Renderings of Intel facility

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has said Ohio is making an investment of 6 cents for every dollar Intel is. That would translate to a $1.6 billion commitment.