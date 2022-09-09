COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio colleges and universities will receive money to fund programs that make students job-ready for Intel.

Chip manufacturing techs will be created at Columbus State Community College through a two-year degree program that will feed directly into jobs at the manufacturer. And Ohio State University and Ohio University will receive educational program development and scholarship funds.

Columbus State announced Friday that Intel awarded $2.8 million to 23 Ohio community colleges to create an open, shareable curriculum for job creation. Columbus State will use the money to create a two-year degree path to chip manufacturing technician.

Eight Ohio institutions will receive $17.7 million in funding over three years as part of Intel’s $50 million commitment to Ohio higher education institutions over the next decade.

Intel’s Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program will fund proposals led by the University of Cincinnati, Central State University, Columbus State, Kent State University, Lorain County Community College, Ohio University and two from Ohio State, according to a media statement by Intel.

Intel expects this first iteration of the program to produce nearly 9,000 graduates for the industry and provide more than 2,300 scholarships over a three-year period, fostering a diverse homegrown talent pipeline, the media statement said.

The computer chip manufacturing plant in Licking County on land being annexed into New Albany will be the culmination of billions of dollars in funding. The new factory’s general manager, Jim Evers, told NBC4 it would be the biggest manufacturing operation in Intel’s fold.

The company already posted job openings in engineering, technical support, construction and more at Ohio’s coming Intel plant.