NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel’s ceremonial groundbreaking took place Friday, thanks to bipartisan collaboration across all levels of government. At the event, leaders spoke about what is next on the table for Intel’s venture in Ohio.

The massive construction site is a 20 billion dollar investment in Ohio’s future, with come calling the future factory “the field of dreams.”

“I said can you guys build this and the men and women of building trades, they said, ‘DeWine you bring it to Ohio, well build it,’ and that’s what they’re doing,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

The official groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, but construction crews have been hard at work long before this. U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown worked together on the CHIPS Act, which included funding for semiconductor manufacturing.

“The electricians, the pipe fitters, the laborers, the operators can scale up their apprenticeship programs, so we have enough workers — workers are going to look a lot less like me in the future,” said Senator Brown.

Portman spoke about investments in education.

“Money that would normally go to a student to go to college a lower income student should also be used for shorter term programs that are industry recognized certificates as an example machining, welding,” said Senator Portman.

The factory will be in U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson’s district. NBC4 asked him about the importance of bipartisanship on future endeavors when it comes to Intel.

“We’ll continue to work together on this — there’s no party affiliation on something like this big and again like I said what it does for kids, what it does for our national security everything as we move forward,” said Rep. Balderson.

Ohio leaders in Congress and here in the state said this sends a message to other businesses as well.

“We know that there are going to be companies that are going to be looking and we wanna play and we wanna be in the action and we are in the action,” said DeWine.

Governor DeWine was also asked about another company, specifically Honda coming to Ohio. All he would say is that he thinks we’re going to have a few more announcements in the next few weeks.