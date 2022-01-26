COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Millions of Americans have quit their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ohioans are among the most loyal workers, one study shows.

The state with the most job retention is New York, with only 1.83% of workers quitting in the last year, the study from Wallet Hub says. Ohio comes in as the eighth most loyal state in the country, with a resignation rate of 2.6% in the last year.

The highest quit rates in the past 12 months were Alaska (3.8%), Wyoming (3.22%) and Georgia (3.59%).

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.6% in 2020, but that dropped to 4.5% in 2021, a change of -1.1%.

Ohioans headed back to work even as the COVID-19 pandemic wore on. However, some sectors like the restaurant and bar industry, nursing homes, and school bus drivers and substitutes teachers, are still facing staff shortages.