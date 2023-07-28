COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the first time in 2023, Intel is turning a profit.

The tech giant, currently building a multibillion-dollar semiconductor chip factor in New Albany, released its quarterly earnings report Thursday.

Intel reported $12.9 billion in revenue during the quarter ending July 1, less than the $15.3 billion the company reported a year ago. The decrease, the company said, is due to declining sales.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the new numbers are still better than expected.

Earlier this year, Intel set a goal to cut $3 billion in costs in 2023.