Watch recent NBC4 drone footage above to see progress on the Intel construction site as of March 2023.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel is scheduled to shift into the next phase of construction progress at its New Albany site starting Tuesday: concrete pouring.

Concrete foundation pours for the eventual semiconductor fabrication plants are tentatively set for Tuesday, as well as the following Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 31, according to the City of New Albany’s website.

Even with initial construction work on the fabs technically kicking off, both the city and a spokesperson for Intel said traffic and activity levels on and around the construction site should not significantly change — the concrete itself is made on-site.

“Intel is proud of the progress we’re making in Ohio and we’re excited to move into this next phase of construction,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “As Ohio One progresses, we will be transparent and remain in close contact with the community, local government, and partners at all times.”

Bechtel — the general contractor for the first phase of construction — moved onto the site in March, an Intel spokesperson said earlier. Bechtel’s initial work included “building access roads and infrastructure, including underground piping, around the site to support the construction workers who will be working on the project.”

That project includes “a total of 2.5 million square feet of facility, including 600,000 square feet of cleanrooms,” according to a November news release from Bechtel.

In January, one year after the $20 billion project announcement, Intel Ohio General Manager Jim Evers wrote in a column that construction crews had collectively clocked “over 150,000 hours to prepare the land for Ohio’s first fabs.” Those crews had also moved hundreds of thousands of tons of rock and lime, Evers wrote.

To mark its one-year milestone, Intel also made the plant-to-be’s “Ohio One” name public. It takes three to five years to build a fab, meaning Ohio One won’t be online before 2025, at the earliest.