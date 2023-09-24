NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is celebrating one year since it broke ground on a multi-billion dollar semiconductor chip fabrication facility in New Albany.

Intel welcomed elected officials, community members, and Intel staff to a harvest celebration on Sunday, offering a construction tour and hearing stakeholders address the crowd.

Before the tour, Intel’s Chief People Officer Christy Pambianchi spoke about some of the new education initiatives Intel is launching in Ohio. Pambianchi said the company is committing millions of dollars to building kindergarten through college interest in science, technology, education, arts, and math.

Intel said one of these programs – the Semiconductor Technician Certification Program – is already showing results.

“It’s just exciting that, you know, we went from, like, idea to grants to, you know, work on a program that we’re announcing and so that’s one of the things we’re very excited to be sharing progress on today,” Pambianchi said.

According to a $600 million grant agreement with the state, Intel has until Dec. 31, 2028, to complete construction of the two planned fabrication facilities. Once complete, the company expects to create 10,000 jobs with thousands more indirectly.