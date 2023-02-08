Aerial photos show construction progress on Sept. 7, 2022, at the New Albany site for Intel’s new plant. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Intel semiconductor fabrication plants under construction just east of Columbus got a nod — for the second year in a row — from President Joe Biden during his Tuesday night State of the Union.

“Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building semiconductor factories on a thousand acres — a literal field of dreams,” Biden said as he touted domestic manufacturing jobs during the prepared remarks in front of Congress.

Excitement about the semiconductor company’s growing presence in central Ohio also buzzed at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce annual meeting Tuesday morning, where attendees were prompted to give Intel Ohio General Manager Jim Evers a standing ovation as he took the stage.

Construction is still in its early stages. Intel has previously said it plans for the mega-site, recently officially given the moniker of “Ohio One,” to be online by the end of 2025.

But since July — around when construction began — job applications have come online to fill at least some of the 7,000 construction and 3,000 full-time roles the chipmaker has routinely said this project will create.

Job listings at Intel, Bechtel as of early February

Gilbane is almost finished with excavation work at the site of the eventual plants, Evers said Tuesday.

“Now, our great GC [general contractor] Bechtel takes the baton, and has already been mobilizing onto the site,” he told the crowd at Mershon Auditorium.

As of Tuesday, Bechtel’s website lists 35 roles with openings at the site in New Albany. Those positions include survey technicians, field technicians, civil field engineers, concrete field engineers, various superintendents, and project analysts, among others.

The engineering company announced it had won the bid to lead the construction of the chip-making plants in late November.

Separate from Bechtel’s construction postings, Intel’s jobs page also currently has 35 roles with openings posted that are categorized as in Ohio, all of which are either entry-level, full-time opportunities or internships. This is an expansion of the 14 openings the tech firm had available in July 2022.

The previous postings were oriented toward management, but the latest positions are geared toward 2023 college graduates. Intel listed them as for people who earned either their bachelor’s, master’s, or doctorate degree in a number of fields of study, including materials science; chemical, electrical, or mechanical engineering; computer science, physics, and chemistry.