COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel is partnering with an online learning organization for its latest education funding initiative in Ohio.

Khanmigo, an artificial intelligence offshoot of Khan Academy, will be used in several Ohio schools thanks to funding from Intel, which is laying down big roots in central Ohio and across the state. Khanmigo offers an AI tutoring chatbot in math and science for students — generally in grades six through twelve — and a lesson and test planning teaching assistant for educators, according to an Intel fact sheet.

Intel has committed $300,000 in funding for the first year of the pilot program, a spokesperson for Intel said. That will largely cover its implementation, training, data and other costs, with the program running through the current academic year and the next one.

Northern Local School District in Thornville is the first school that Intel has confirmed will be participating in the pilot — but the tech giant has facilitated conversations between Khan Academy and “urban and rural districts across the state,” the spokesperson said.

“Elevating STEAM education across Ohio sets the stage for success in school and 21st-century careers,” wrote Christy Pambianchi, Intel’s executive vice president and chief people officer, in an email statement. “Programs like our collaboration with Khan Academy are essential to the educational foundations that will enable the pipeline of future engineers and technicians who will help propel the semiconductor industry forward.”

Ohio schools that partner with Intel and Khan Academy will also have access to a portal to track student learning, called Khan Academy Districts.

Intel has pledged to invest heavily in Ohio education — both at the K–12 and higher education levels. Since last year, the tech giant has announced initiatives like Moonshot Ohio, which offers after-school and summer programming, and projects platform Intel Future Skills.

It also said last September it would allocate $17.7 million to the Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program, which is funding proposals led by seven universities in Ohio. Intel will eventually funnel $50 million total toward state higher education.

On Sunday, Intel held an event at the site of the future semiconductor fabrication plants in New Albany, celebrating the one-year anniversary of Ohio One’s groundbreaking.