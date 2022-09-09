COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President Joe Biden is expected in central Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking ceremony of Intel’s computer chip manufacturing center in Licking County.

And whenever the president visits, traffic headaches do, too.

Here is what you should know:

According to Biden’s public schedule, Air Force One is expected to arrive at John Glenn International Airport about 10:30 a.m., and Biden is scheduled to speak at the groundbreaking site, in a section of Jersey Township that is being annexed into New Albany, about 12:15 p.m.

Assuming Biden makes no stops, a likely route from the airport is Interstate 270 North to the collector lanes for State Route 161, and from there 12 miles east to the Mink Street exit. The Intel site is about 4 miles northeast of State Route 161 off Mink Street.

After his remarks, Biden is scheduled to return to the airport and depart around 1:35 p.m.

For a presidential motorcade, there will be rolling closures. That could affect I-270 in the Easton area during the late morning and early afternoon hours as well as State Route 161 through New Albany. Expect freeway entrance ramps in the areas to be temporarily closed off by police. In addition, roads that cross over or under freeways may be closed as the motorcade approaches and passes.

Around the Intel site, New Albany officials have said Jug Street from Beech Road to Mink Street will be closed for several hours, as will Mink Street from Jug Street to Miller Road. Those closures were supposed to begin at 5:30 a.m. Without specifying the motorcade’s route, Gahanna police warned of possible closures near the airport anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

NBC4 will be livestreaming the groundbreaking ceremony.