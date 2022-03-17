COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and officials with Intel have announced an investment into statewide education initiatives that should bolster semiconductor manufacturing.

Intel announced the company will be investing $50 million over the next decade in Ohio universities and community colleges to establish semiconductor manufacturing education and research collaborations.

“In Ohio, we need to really continue to invest in our people. My goal…Ohio’s goal every day is to make sure every Ohioan…they have the ability to live up to their god given potential. The ticket to that…is education.“ @GovMikeDeWine pic.twitter.com/7cCuGpkihG — Allen Henry (@AllenNBC4) March 17, 2022

In total, Intel will be investing about $100 million across the country for the initiative, with $50 million being matched by the U.S. National Science Foundation.