COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and officials with Intel have announced an investment into statewide education initiatives that should bolster semiconductor manufacturing.
Intel announced the company will be investing $50 million over the next decade in Ohio universities and community colleges to establish semiconductor manufacturing education and research collaborations.
In total, Intel will be investing about $100 million across the country for the initiative, with $50 million being matched by the U.S. National Science Foundation.