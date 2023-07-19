COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new bill in the U.S. Senate is looking to speed up domestic manufacturing provision included in the CHIPS Act, passed by Congress last year.

The new proposal has a direct impact on central Ohio as tech companies look to expand their footprint in the Buckeye State.

Ohio Sens. J.D. Vance and Sherrod Brown are working to hit fast forward on semiconductor projects through legislation so companies like Intel, which is bringing two manufacturing plants to central Ohio at a cost of billions of dollars, can get construction done sooner rather than later.

“We want to just keep any kind of bureaucratic obstacles out of the way,” Brown said. “We want to make sure that this construction happens as fast as possible for Intel and for the feeder companies in the supply chain.”

“The promise of that legislation is it supposed to cause a lot of money to flow into American semiconductor manufacturing,” Vance said.

Democrat Brown and Republican Vance agree that faster is better, and with Brown’s new bill to strengthen supply chains, lower costs, and improve national security, those projects like the one in Licking County can be finished faster.

“We are finally burying the term ‘Rust Belt’ in this country, and why we’re doing it is bringing American production back,” Brown said.

Vance accuses the Biden administration of not moving fast enough on the Ohio projects.

“This is not rocket science,” he said. “The money has been appropriated. The law has been passed. We really need the Biden administration to do its job and to get that money out the door.”

Intel has until the end of 2028 to finish both New Albany facilities, according to an onshoring agreement with the state, while Amazon has agreed to put billions into data centers in Ohio over the next seven years.