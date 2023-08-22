QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 86

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 65

Wednesday: Few clouds, stray pop-up, sticky, high 88

Thursday: Few pop-ups, muggy, high 94

Friday: Isolated storm, mostly sunny, high 90

Saturday: AM rain clearing, comfortable, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We have got a more comfortable day ahead of us, with highs dropping back to the middle 80s and slightly lowered humidity. We start the day off with a few clouds out, but we will be looking at mainly sunny skies as we get into the afternoon. We do have a little bit of an upper level haze due to wildfire smoke, which has kept our air quality in the moderate category.

For Wednesday, our flow starts to shift more southerly. This starts to increase our moisture and our heat. We’ll be looking at highs in the upper 80s, with a bit of a sticky feel to the air, sending feels like temps into the lower 90s. We’re looking at a mainly dry day, with the exception of a stray pop-up chance during the afternoon, mainly for our eastern areas.

Thursday has potential to be our hottest day of the year. We’re looking at highs in the middle 90s, with much higher humidity. This will send “feels-like” temperatures well into the 100s. We’ll be watching the potential for a few afternoon/evening pop-ups, but far from a washout.

By Friday, temps fall back to the lower 90s, and we hang on to the muggy feel. “Feels-like” temps will still be in the upper 90s. Friday looks mostly dry outside of a very isolated storm chance during the afternoon and overnight timeframe. This is as a cold front works through the region.

That front will provide us a lot of relief into the weekend! We may see a few early morning showers Saturday, but we start to clear up, and humidity takes a nosedive. Highs also fall, back near 80 both Saturday and Sunday.

-McKenna