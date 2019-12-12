Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
Trial of Quentin Smith
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
CMA Awards
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Apps
Top Stories
New Jersey attackers linked to anti-Semitic fringe movement
Top Stories
Court won’t halt lawsuits against former Mount Carmel doctor in murder case
Pentagon watchdog investigating $400M border wall contract
Judge to decide on removing Texas baby’s life support
FCC votes to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Columbus weather forecast: Cold morning, milder weather on the way
Top Stories
Last full moon of the decade at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 (12/12)
Top Stories
Another cold night ahead, warmer air on the way
Columbus weather forecast: Cold day and even colder wind
Colder mid-week temps ahead of a warmer weekend
Winter temperatures make a comeback in central Ohio
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
LSU’s Joe Burrow named AP Player of the Year
Top Stories
Former NFL QB Michael Vick will still be honored at Pro Bowl despite petitions
New indoor football team coming to Columbus in 2021
Joe Burrow’s family embraces long road from Athens, to OSU, to LSU
Ohio State leads the pack in AP All-Big Ten top honors
Local 4 You
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Home for the Holidays
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Holiday Gifts for Everyone at Tanger Outlets
Top Stories
The Face of Hunger Today and How You Can Help
Top Stories
Evolution of the Foodbank with CEO Matt Habash
Benefits of a Produce Prescription with the Mid-Ohio Farmacy
Hunger on Campus
Buying Power of Mid-Ohio Foodbank
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote
Instagram
It’s LIT! Light fight entries
Light Fight winner no. 2: Lemmon Lights
Last full moon of the decade at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 (12/12)
Light Fight winner no. 1: Griswold Delaware
OSU’s Fields, Young snag Heisman Trophy finalist spots, join Burrow, Hurts
More Instagram Headlines
No. 1 LSU to face Oklahoma in Peach Bowl; No. 2 Ohio State to play Clemson in Fiesta Bowl
Ryan Day named Big Ten Coach of the Year
Gatlinburg’s SkyBridge beautifully lit for Christmas
Trending on NBC4i.com
Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida
Judge to decide on removing Texas baby’s life support
Court won’t halt lawsuits against former Mount Carmel doctor in murder case
Franklin County sergeant under investigation after being stopped multiple times by police
Florida mom, dad, 17-year-old son all battling cancer asking for prayers, Christmas miracle
Today's Central OH Forecast
Columbus weather forecast: Cold morning, milder weather on the way
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Culture of cover-up: Decades of sexual abuse at Ohio State
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa