Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
Trial of Quentin Smith
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
CMA Awards
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Apps
Top Stories
Michelle Obama earns first Grammy nomination for best-selling memoir ‘Becoming’
Top Stories
Original Gerber baby turns 93
President Trump officially registered to vote in Florida
OSHP trooper injured in wrong-way crash in Morrow County speaks out for first time since crash
Suspect in Alabama teen’s disappearance denied bond, ordered to take DNA test
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Milder midweek then rain and snow chances
Top Stories
Warmer temps ahead of late week cold front
Top Stories
Milder midweek with a chance of a few flakes by the weekend
Warmer week ahead, but do not get too excited
Cloudy with a gradual warm up through mid-week
Former NASA astronaut returns to COSI to talk about her work on the Hubble Space Telescope
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
Ohio State’s Chase Young named Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist
Top Stories
LeBron James becomes first player to record a triple-double against every NBA team
The Gridiron Nation: Which teams will make it to the College Football Playoff?
Browns’ Garrett having appeal heard for NFL suspension
Dubois scores twice as Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 5-2
Local 4 You
Home for the Holidays
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Celebrating National Adoption Month
Top Stories
Optimize Your Health & Fitness with the Best Supplements for Your Body
Top Stories
CoolTone Gives You the Muscle Tone You’ve Been Striving For
Commitment to Giving Back This Holiday Season and All Year Long
Stem Cell Treatment Relieves Chronic Pain
Host a Shelter Pup Over the Holidays
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies
HumpDAYiY
#HumpDAYiY White Castle stuffing
Trending on NBC4i.com
Victims in Ohio child porn case as young as 8 months old, sheriff says
OSHP trooper injured in wrong-way crash in Morrow County speaks out for first time since crash
3 plead not guilty after Ohio University fraternity pledge’s death
Homeland Security Investigations confirm presence at Duggar home
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies
Today's Central OH Forecast
Milder midweek then rain and snow chances
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Play Outsmart Smalley: 2019 NFL Pick’em Challenge
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa