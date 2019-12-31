Wring out the old, ring in the New Year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The closing days of December 2019 — unseasonably mild, windy and wet — strongly resemble the end of December 2018.

On Dec. 31, 2018, we had gusty winds (28 mph at peak) and 1.01 inches of rain in Columbus, making it the wettest New Year’s Eve on record.

The high temperature last year on the final day of the year was 61 degrees. This year on Dec. 29, the high was 58. Both December 2018 and 2019 averaged just under 4 degrees below normal.

Our recent late-weekend rainstorm delivered 1.35 inches of rain between Saturday evening and Monday morning, culminating in powerful predawn winds that gusted to 61 mph at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, and 54 mph at Ohio State University Airport. A peak wind of 70 mph was reported at London in Madison County, west of the city.

The powerful cross-country storm raised the total precipitation to just under 44 inches in Columbus for the year, nearly 5 inches above normal.

Last December’s year-ending storm pushed the annual precipitation a little past 2011 (54.94 inches) to set a new record for a calendar year, totaling 55.18 inches.

The current year was exceptionally wet and stormy (again) from late winter until early summer, resulting in poor crop yields in the northwestern half of the state in many areas, where persistent downpours left fields flooded for weeks during the planting season. Heat and moderate drought in late summer only compounded difficulties faced by growers in Ohio.

A near-record number of tornadoes swept the state on Memorial Day night (May-27-28), causing an estimated preliminary figure of 460-485 million dollars in damage. Twenty-one tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service, hitting hardest in the Miami Valley and Dayton area, and southeast of Columbus.

The tornado count for 2019 reached 49 in August, which ranks second behind 1992 (61).