Wintry weekend with light snow at times

Clouds arrived after a sunny, cold midday with a brisk northwest wind. A few snow flurries will be in the air this evening with a dusting possible in spots. Clouds will start to clear by morning.

Saturday will be rather quite cold and dry with sunshine through the day. Morning lows will be close to 10 degrees, with readings rising into the upper 20s, as clouds increase toward evening.

Low pressure over the Great Lakes and a southern disturbance will combine to bring cloudiness Saturday night, with a period of light snow accumulating up to an inch, following by surge of colder air and brisk winds Sunday. High temperatures will be confined to the 10s on Super Bowl Sunday, with a moderate snowstorm in the upper Mid-Atlantic states.

Monday will be quite cold and dry. A minor system could bring some light snow later Monday night, with lingering flurries Tuesday morning. Minor disturbances will work through the region mid- to late week, with a few periods of light snow, and a reinforcing blast of arctic air the latter half of the week. Even colder weather is likely Valentine’s Day weekend.

Forecast

Friday: Clouds increase, flurries, brisk. High 30

Tonight: Scattered snow showers, breezy, late clearing. Low 11

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 25 (16)

Sunday: Snow showers early, clearing, frigid. High 18 (14)

Monday: Partly sunny, cold. High 23 (7)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy flurries. High 27 (20)

Wednesday: Flurries early, some sun. High 19 (12)

Thursday: Clouds return, snow showers. High 16 (8)

Have a good evening! -Ben