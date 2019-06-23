Viral Video: Dad wears short shorts to teach his daughter a lesson

Some people believe the best way to teach is by example.

One Florida father took this message to a whole new level to convince his 14-year-old daughter not to wear short shorts.

The laughter started as soon as Jason Hilley walked into the room wearing short shorts.

Hilley said he made his point clear.

“I feel humor brings more meaning to disciplinary than yelling and screaming and all that,” Hilley said.

His 14-year-old daughter had shorts that he felt showed too much so he put on his own.

“I will pick you up in school every day with these on, you don’t put them on,” he said.

And he asked her to join him to model each pair.



“She has a pair of short shorts and I need to get my point across. I will wear a pair of short shorts a kind of little tit for tat on the clothing idea,” he said.

The thinking is that neither would like the other’s short shorts.

It worked.

“I understand it. I mean. I think the short shorts was a surprise. I didn’t really think that he would do that. I think that he got his point across and I understand it very well now,” his daughter, Kendall Hilley said.

The video of Hilley modeling his short shorts has gone viral.

The video has more than 30 million views.



“You’re famous now,” Kendall Hilley said.



When the video started rocketing around the world there were a few people who commented that perhaps Hilley was shaming his daughter, something he never intended.

Something she never felt.



“She’ll be the first to tell you I do not shame my kids. We just have a lot of fun together and laugh we laugh at each other,” Hilley said.

Kendall Hilley called the comments were ridiculous.



“I find it so ridiculous because we’re just having fun with it and people just come in and just start hating on it for no reason when there was nothing to hate on,” she said.



