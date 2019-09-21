Summer weekend, cooler weather next week

After receiving no measurable rain since Sept. 1, showers and storms Friday evening and again Saturday morning deposited locally 1 to 2 inches of rain on parts of the Columbus area in the past 24 hours, although places outside the heavier bands received considerably lighter totals.

A corridor of muggy tropical air on the periphery of a persistent heat dome in the South upper energy provided the lift for the beneficial rain. Clouds held game-day temperatures lower than Friday’s s summerlike high of 89 degrees.

Dry conditions will return Sunday, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

A cold front pushing into the high pressure ridge late Sunday will spark scattered showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. A more seasonable air mass will settle in early next week in time for the first week of fall.

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun, sticky. High 85

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light fog, low 66.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer. High 87

Monday: A few showers, storms, ending midday. High 77 (68)

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High 76 (56)

Wednesday: Sun, clouds increase. High 81 (57)

Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 74 (60)

Friday: Partly sunny, warm. High 84 (58)

Have a great weekend! -Ben