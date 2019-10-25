Soggy start to weekend

Lots of clouds and cooler air spilling in behind a cold front will hold readings to the 50s, with a few breaks in the clouds, then dropping off into the 40s overnight.

A low-pressure area will move north from the Gulf of Mexico and lift across the Mississippi Valley to Lake Michigan through early Sunday, bringing periods of rain and gusty winds, so keep the rain gear handy all day Saturday.

Rainfall will likely range from .50 to .75 inch in central Ohio, with some breaks late in the day after a warm front lifts north. Temperatures will struggle to get past 60 degrees with wet weather.

Drier air will follow a cold front Sunday morning, with very breezy and seasonably cool conditions. The wind and rain will combine to bring down a lot of leaves, which will keep us busy in the yard this week.

A couple of cold fronts this coming week could bring scattered showers, with the chilliest air of the season so far arriving late week.

Friday: Considerable clouds, cool. High 59

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, light north wind during Football Friday Nite. Low 48

Saturday: Showers developing mid-morning, breezy. High 62

Sunday: Early rain, clouds, blustery, cool. High 58 (54)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (45)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 63 (44)

Wednesday: Showers likely, cooler. High 54 (42)

Thursday: Brisk, cold, mix clouds and sun. High 49 (37)

Have a great weekend! -Ben