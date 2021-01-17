Snowy Sunday, light accumulations and mainly wet roads

WINTRY WEEKEND

A band of snow and flurries, with brief heavier bursts, will pivot through central leaving up to a an inch of snow on colder and grassy surfaces, mainly higher terrain, but melting on pavement during the daylight hours.

Cold, most air is circulating around a stubborn upper-level low over the Ohio Valley. Spokes of energy spinning around low pressure aloft are causing persistent snow showers that will persist through the early tonight. Watch for slippery spots as temperatures dip below freezing later this evening.

High pressure will nudge the moist air east on Martin Luther King Day, allowing for some drying, though a few flurries could linger in the early part of the day. Skies will remain cloudy and temperatures will hover near freezing.

A weak clipper system will bring a little light snow late Monday night and early Tuesday, with a reinforcing shot of cold air midweek. Some sunshine is will finally break through Wednesday, though temperatures will remain below freezing all day.

Thursday will bring a brief warmup as winds turn westerly and a southern disturbance adds clouds, and possibly a light wintry mix. Temperatures will dip back into the low to mid-30s heading into next weekend with dry conditions.

Forecast

Sunday: Snow showers. High 35

Tonight: Flurries, slick spots. Low 28

MLK Day: Few flurries, mainly cloudy, cold. High 32

Tuesday: Flurry early, clouds break p.m. High 34 (26)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cold. High 31 (22)

Thursday: Wintry mix. High 38 (28)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High 34 (27)

Saturday: More sunshine. High 29 (19)

Have a good evening! -Ben