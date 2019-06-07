Serial killer’s confession resolves 1981 slaying case

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Authorities say the confession of a serial killer who claims to have killed more than 90 women has resolved the murder of 32 year old Anna Stewart of Cincinnati.

Stewart’s body was found in a wooded area behind apartment buildings on Queen Anne Place and King Arthur Drive in Grove City in October of 1981.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Friday that Samuel Little has been indicted for the strangulation murder of Stewart.

“He’s pure evil, period,” Deters said.

Deter’s said Little is believed to be the most prolific serial killer in the United States.

“The reality is they have a compulsion to kill people. It’s not that they’re not insane. They’re not. They’re nothing but evil.”

The 79-year-old Little is also charged with a second murder in Cincinnati. The identity of that victim remains unknown.

Assistant prosecutor Mark Piepmeier interviewed Little about his crimes and says Little described strangulation as his version of sex.

“And he said how could you tell a man not to have intercourse with a woman – well that’s like telling me not to strangle people,” Piepmeier said.

Little told authorities he killed five women in Ohio and more than 93 across the nation.

“He looked for women that wouldn’t be missed,” Piepmeier said. “He looked for street people, prostitutes… because he figured he could do it, he could dump them and no one would miss them for days. He knew what he was doing and he was very good at it.”

Little was indicted last week in Cleveland for the strangulation deaths of two women. Authorities are trying to identify a third Cleveland-area victim.

Deters and Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, who joined him from Columbus, both called Little “evil.”

O’Brien came to Cincinnati two days after announcing the murder indictment of an Ohio doctor, William Husel, in the deaths of 25 hospital patients who, authorities say, were killed with deliberate overdoses of painkillers, many of them administered by other medical workers on his orders. It’s one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against an American health care professional.

“You think you’ve seen it all … but then something new happens and you shake your head,” O’Brien said of the two cases.

Deters expects Little will plead guilty later this year to the Hamilton County cases via Skype from prison in California.

Little’s toll appears to have surpassed the likes of serial killers including John Wayne Gacy, Ted Bundy and Green River’s Gary Ridgway. Little was convicted in California of three slayings in 2013 and pleaded to another killing last year in Texas .

Little grew up in Lorain, in northeast Ohio. The FBI in February released sketches drawn by Little of some of his victims based on his memories of them.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland in Odessa, Texas, said 50 cold homicide cases have been closed as a result of Little’s confessions and that most of the remaining unsolved slayings occurred in California.

Associated Press journalists Angie Wang and John Minchillo contributed in Cincinnati.

Follow Dan Sewell at https://www.twitter.com/dansewell