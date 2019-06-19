Semi passes signs, gets stuck in flood

by: Cynthia Rosi

Waldo, OH (WCMH) –Two fire department boats rescued a semi-truck driver Wednesday afternoon from flood waters near Waldo.

OSP Marion received a call for help at about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon from a man on Gearhiser Road and State Route 229, north of Delaware State Park.

Driver Ronald Bondurant, 62, of Reynoldsburg, had driven a semi-truck beyond High Water and Road Closed signs, only to become overwhelmed by flood waters, according to a report by OSP Marion.

Battle Run Fire District boats picked up Bondurant, and took him to safety, unhurt.

