Record May chill will moderate on Mother’s Day, but with late-day showers and a gusty storm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A chilly Canadian high pressure in the middle of the country is feeding unseasonably cold air from north of the Arctic Circle into the eastern two-thirds of the country, setting record lows this morning in many areas. Snow showers whitened the ground earlier today in northeastern Ohio.

Snow coats ground on May 9 in eastern Cuyahoga County at Beachwood. (Photo: Howard Fleischmann)



Columbus dipped to 30 degrees, tying the daily record set in 1947, 1966 and 1983. Readings in Dublin, Hilliard and Marion reached 28, Lancaster and London 27, and Toledo 26 degrees.

Temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach 50 degrees, which is around 20 degrees below normal. Cold air aloft brings puffy clouds that will dissipate around sunset. Clouds will arrive from the west tonight ahead of a storm dropping southeast from the northern Plains, so widespread frost is not anticipated tonight, except in eastern Ohio, where a freeze warning is in effect early Sunday.

By the end of the day on Mother’s Day, a few showers and isolated storms with a gusty wind potential will move across the state. Showers will linger into Monday morning, possibly mixing with a few snowflakes as another shot of cold air follows departing low pressure.

High pressure over Kentucky will bring fair skies Tuesday and another late frost, before temperatures return to seasonal levels, as the wind turns southerly. We will likely finally see 70 degrees again next Friday, with a few showers and storms.

Saturday: Intervals sun and clouds, brisk, cold. High 49

Tonight: Some clouds, chilly. Low 35

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms late. High 58

Monday: Early showers, clouds, chilly. High 48 (39)

Tuesday: Patchy frost, partly cloudy, cool. High 56 (33)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 62 (36)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 69 (47)

Friday: Showers, storms. High 74 (59)