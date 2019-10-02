Record-breaking October heat wave will end before the weekend

The ongoing heat established a new benchmark for early fall, after a record-setting October high of 94 degrees in Columbus Tuesday afternoon under a sunny sky.

The old daily-record high for Oct. 1 of 89 degrees in 1952 did not stand a chance. More impressively, the previous hottest day in October (91 degrees) set on Oct. 7, 2007, was eclipsed by three degrees.

The official city thermometer in Columbus has reached 90 degrees or high only five times since records commenced in 1879.

The heat wave is attributed to a large dome of high pressure near the Southeast coast pumping very warm, moderately humid air northward into the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic.

The current heat wave began on the closing days of September, with highs of 91 degrees on Sept. 28 and a record-daily maximum of 92 degrees on Sept. 30.

September 2019 will go down as the second warmest on record (72.8 degrees in Columbus — six degrees above normal), and the ninth driest (0.85 inch — two inches below average). The month was the warmest September on record in Dayton (73.8 degrees).

Daily averages have been running about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Dry soils after a two-week dry spell without measurable rain contributed to the historic warmth, because the sun’s heat was not diminished by the evaporation of surface moisture.

A dramatic shift in temperature will occur following the passage of a cold front late Thursday, ideally with some scattered beneficial rains. High temperatures on Friday will struggle to rise into the 60s across the northern half of the state.

The weekend will be very pleasant, with highs in the low 70s. A few showers could develop on Sunday ahead of another frontal system.

The NOAA extended outlook for the remainder of fall favors a continuation of warmer-than-normal temperatures over all.