Reagan Tokes’ mother to lawmakers: Break the circle of failure, pass House Bill 215

The mother of Reagan Tokes said House Bill 215, the second phase of the Tokes Act, must be passed or the first phase means nothing.

Lisa McCrary-Tokes wants to break the circle of failure when it comes to protecting innocent people and she said the process has started to take its toll.

“It’s frustration. It’s angering. My family has suffered devastating consequences from this failure,” she said.

It’s been more than two years since Reagan Tokes was kidnapped, raped, and murdered.

The tragedy of what happened to the Ohio State student prompted the Tokes Act. Phase one of the bill was passed last year.

“We have made great strides together thus far with the passage of the first phase, but we are not done,” said McCrary-Tokes.

Phase two which is House Bill 215, is still at the statehouse.

It addresses GPS monitoring and the workload of those tasked with keeping track of convicted felons on post-release controls … like Reagan’s murderer Brian Golsby.

Reagan’s mom, McCrary-Tokes, said the current system provides a false sense of security.

“My family along with many, many other families thinks that what is being done is being done in real time.”

This bill will allow the state of Ohio to track felons who are on ankle monitor devices in real time.

She said if lawmakers ignore this issue, it will send a bad message to the people of this state.

“The state of Ohio is OK with how they’re protecting their innocent citizens by releasing violence and evil into the community and leaving it unchecked,” said McCrary-Tokes. “My patience is starting to run out with them because this should have been enacted a very long time ago and if it was and had been, my daughter would have still been with us.”

McCrary-Tokes added she will continue to fight for the passage of House Bill 215 because she does not want this tragedy to happen again.