PETS AND FIREWORKS

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With the 4th of July upon us there are some things pet owners should be aware of! Dr. Meghan Herron is one of the only Veterinary Behaviorists in Ohio and she gives us some things to watch out for this Independence Day. She says there are ways you can prepare to help make your dog comfortable leading up to the holiday.

Try and keep your pet indoors in the evening. Create some sort of “bunker” for your dog. By bunker she means, “Something that is soundproof, something they won’t see the flashes of light from, something that has a lot of comfort, or comforting music, food toys to engage with so they have a nice relaxing time,” said Herron. Exercise them in the morning. Make sure they get some fresh air and exercise in the daylight before fireworks begin.

She also gives us a few ways to cope with anxiety. If you know your dog has anxiety around loud noises or you just want to be ready, here are a few things you can do:

Get a thunder shirt. They are not just for thunder but for any sort of loud noises or stress events. Medication. You should see your vet if you know your dog may react to the fireworks and possibly hurt themselves. There is medication they can get to help calm them down.

If you think your dog is used to fireworks or doesn’t usually have anxiety, Dr. Heron says never assume and always be prepared.

“I’ve seen firework phobia in every breed of dog,” said Dr. Herron. “I have some patients that really panic and it becomes dangerous for them.”

She says phobias and anxiety often come-on the most among dogs between the ages of four and five-years-old.