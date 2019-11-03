Peak fall colors muted by rain, wind in central and southern Ohio, but still colorful

LOGAN, OH (WCMH) — The recent rain and wind on Halloween brought down a lot of leaves that were approaching a late peak color season in central Ohio, but there still are some beautiful displays of red, gold, and orange colors.

Every year, thousands of visitors come to the Hocking Hills State Park to take in the color explosion that unfolds after a string of bright sunny days and crisp nights in mid- to late October.

Pat Quackenbush, a naturalist supervisor for Ohio State Parks and Watercraft at Hocking Hills State Park, noted that once we move past peak in early November, “you’ve probably got about a week or so on the other side before they really start to disappear.”

October is the busiest month in the Hocking Hills, drawing visitors to the expanse of the park and the gorgeous views.

He did have important reminders: “When you do come down here though, especially if you’re going to be hitting those rim trails, in particular, keep safety in mind: wear the proper gear, take some water with you, stay back from the edges of the cliffs. Keep safety in mind when you’re out there.”

Hocking Hills Canopy Tours a couple of miles away from the park offer eye-level views of the fall colors on weekends in November, before closing for the season.

Admission into all of Ohio’s state parks and trails is free. For more information on booking and pricing, visit their website.