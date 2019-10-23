Ocean heat waves impact weather and take a toll on marine organisms

September was the warmest on record globally (1.02 degree Fahrenheit above normal, essentially tied with 2016), and especially warm in the central and eastern United States and Arctic region. This continued a trend toward hotter weather worldwide set records in June and July.

Global ocean temperatures are climbing twice as fast in the past quarter-century compared to the earlier times in tandem with rising global temperatures.

Melting glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica, and thermal expansion of warm water, are contributing to sea levels rising more quickly, according to a report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

A relatively new phenomenon in the recent study is “marine heat waves.” A warming of the Northwest Atlantic in 2012, and the “blob” that formed along the West Coast of North America, had significant impacts on marine ecosystems and commercial fisheries.

Beginning in 2014, a mass of unusually warm water off the Pacific coast stretching from Mexico and Alaska (more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in places) resulted in blooms of algae that released toxins. Thousands of sea birds and sea lions died or starved, likely from acid poisoning that entered food sources.

Oceans have become more acidic and less hospitable to a number of marine organisms, especially those with shells.

The meteorological impacts of marine heat waves are more difficult to sort out. Persistent warm water associated with high pressure over the eastern Pacific Basin, which diminished mixing and the upwelling of cooler, nutrient-rich water, contributed to drought conditions in the West, conducive to wildfires and diminished water supplies.

Fish that depend on coral reefs for food and a place to shelter suffered heavy losses, including salmon and Pacific cod off southern Alaska.

Abnormally warm water in the Gulf of Mexico in recent years correlated with heavier rainfall with tropical systems, such as Hurricane Harvey and Tropical Storm Imelda that dumped feet of rain on southeastern Texas, triggering widespread severe flooding.