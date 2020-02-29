Moderating temperatures, sunshine in store for the weekend in central Ohio

The closing days of February have been quite wintry, with a few coatings of snow. A cold start to the weekend under high pressure with more sunshine will allow for gradual moderation in the temperature.

High pressure will keep skies mostly sunny through the weekend. Winds will turn southerly, boosting temperatures into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

A return surge of moist air will be pumped north into the Ohio Valley early in the week, which will interact with low pressure waves rippling along a frontal boundary. A persistent subtropical ridge will rebound, ensuring a mild, damp start to March, before seasonably cold air moves in late in the week with drying conditions.

Saturday: Sunny, chilly breeze. High 30

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 23

Sunday: Mostly sunny, much warmer. High 49

Monday: Showers, mild. High 51 (43)

Tuesday: More rain. High 53 (45)

Wednesday: Rain lingers. High 49 (37)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 48 (36)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 43 (33)