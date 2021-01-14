Mild pattern will shift back to January mode this weekend

So far January has left barely a dusting of snow in central Ohio, with temperatures averaging degrees above normal.

After a mild Thursday, with temperatures in the 40s behind retreating high pressure in a southwesterly flow, seasonably cold winter weather returns this weekend. A strong cold front will pass by by early Friday, accompanied by early morning rain that will transition to flurries, as readings tumble into the mid-30s.

Mother Nature will balance out the temperature pattern this weekend. Low pressure will bring 2 to 4 inches of snow to parts of the Upper Midwest, laying down snow cover that will help chill the air.

Colder air will filter in through the weekend, with lingering flurries that could briefly coat the grass, and highs a little above freezing. Mornings will be in the upper 20s.

Forecast

Thursday: Increasing clouds, breezy, mild. High 44

Tonight: Clouds thicken, showers develop. Low 35

Friday: Rain showers early, flurries later, breezy. High 39

Saturday: Cloudy, colder, snow showers, coating. High 35 (30)

Sunday: Cloudy, flurries. High 33 (28)

Monday: Clouds linger. High 35 (27)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 37 (26)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun. High 38 (28)