Mild Easter with light showers, then a Weather Alert Day after midnight for storms and wind

High wind watch late Sunday night through Monday afternoon for wind gusts of 40-50 mph.

Clouds will thicken, with occasional light showers through the day, but rain totals will be light. A southerly breeze will increase later as low pressure over the southern Plains strengthens.

A powerful storm system will move from the mid-Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valleys through the Great Lakes early Monday, accompanied by strong winds, heavy rain and thunder, and a slight risk of damaging winds in central and southern Ohio late Sunday night.

A cold front will cross the state around daybreak, and temperatures Monday will fall from near 60 degrees to the mid-40s by midday, with showers ending early and some brightening. Winds will gust past 40 mph early in the day, before lessening toward evening.

Unseasonably cold weather will prevail next week without any major storms. Some light showers are possible late Wednesday and especially on Friday.

Quick Forecast

Easter Sunday: Light rain at times, breezy, mild. High 64

Tonight: Showers, storms late, brief heavy rain, windy. Low 59

Monday: Showers ending early, windy, turning cooler. High 60, falling to mid-40s p.m.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 47 (33)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, cool, late showers. High 49 (32)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 49 (34)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing. High 51 (35)

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers late. High 55 (36)