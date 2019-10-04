Lovely fall weekend, needed rain on Sunday

A dramatic change has occurred in our weather in the past 24 hours — fall has arrived!

After four consecutive days of record 90-degree heat in central Ohio, temperatures have fallen to more seasonable levels. Friday afternoon temperatures hovered in the 60s, with a brisk northwesterly wind.

Take a jacket to Football Friday Nite, because the temperature will fall through the 50s with a diminishing breeze under a clearing sky.

High pressure will provide lots of sunshine Saturday, with some high clouds arriving in the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the low 70s, which is exactly normal for early October.

A frontal system will push through the state Sunday, accompanied by periods of rain or showers, which will be highly beneficial during the current dry spell.

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, cool breeze. High 65

Tonight: Clearing, cool. Low 48

Saturday: Sunny, mild. High 72

Sunday: Showers likely. High 71 (61)

Monday: Partly sunny, crisp. High 68 (54)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 68 (45)

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 72 (46)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. high 75 (51)